Kylie Jenner Dishes on Motherhood and If She Lives With Travis Scott

Kylie was only 10 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in Oct. 2007, meaning she's been in the spotlight for more than half of her life. But, Kylie says, her insecurity with her lips "didn't stem from people saying anything."

"I don't even think anyone commented on my lips," she tells Kendall. "We all have insecurities, right? Nobody's perfect, and that's my thing."

"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," Kylie later shares. "Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears."

"It's just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her," she continues. "I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn't like her ears, and then I didn't like them either? I just want to teach her that. I'm trying to love myself more."