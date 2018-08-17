Kylie Jenner Dishes on Motherhood and If She Lives With Travis Scott

Jackie Nickerson/Vogue Australia
Kylie Jenner has landed her very first Vogue cover!
The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears on the just-released cover of Vogue Australia's September issue. Inside the magazine, Kylie opens up to sister Kendall Jenner about everything from welcoming baby Stormi Webster to how she started Kylie Cosmetics. The cover girl even addresses rumors about her current living situation with boyfriend Travis Scott.
After seeing speculation on social media, Kylie tells Kendall, "I'm actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don't live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together."
Jackie Nickerson/Vogue Australia
Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi on Feb. 1, so how has life changed over the last six months?
"I don't think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum," Kylie explains. "I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I'm trying to be...I mean, I'm already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."
Sharing the best part about watching Travis become a dad, Kylie tells Kendall, "We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her. He's so good with her and she's really obsessed with him."
Jackie Nickerson/Vogue Australia
Kylie also dishes to Kendall about the start of Kylie Cosmetics and how her Lip Kits came about.
"My Lip Kits started with number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model," she shares. "Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed."
She adds, "To this day, I can't leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I'm obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that's kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started."
Instagram
Kylie was only 10 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in Oct. 2007, meaning she's been in the spotlight for more than half of her life. But, Kylie says, her insecurity with her lips "didn't stem from people saying anything."
"I don't even think anyone commented on my lips," she tells Kendall. "We all have insecurities, right? Nobody's perfect, and that's my thing."
"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," Kylie later shares. "Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears."
"It's just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her," she continues. "I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn't like her ears, and then I didn't like them either? I just want to teach her that. I'm trying to love myself more."
To read more from Kylie's interview with Kendall, pick up a copy of Vogue Australia, on sale Aug. 27.
