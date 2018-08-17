Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Mourn the Death of Their Puppy

Newly engaged Dancing With the Stars couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are mourning the loss of their beloved puppy, Anastasia.

Johnson revealed on Instagram that the dog had unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday night. The cause was undisclosed.

"We are in complete and utter shock," she wrote. "I have truly never felt this type of sadness before."

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy had gotten the puppy earlier this year, before they got engaged in June. They have occasionally posted cute photos and videos of her and had had called Anastasia their "little bear."

Just a month ago, Johnson had taken the dog to get spayed and also have 10 teeth pulled.