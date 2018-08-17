How Beyoncé and Serena Williams Are Changing the Conversation About Motherhood in Hollywood and It’s About Time

Motherhood in Hollywood is a contact sport, just ask Beyoncé and Serena Williams, two women at the top of their respective industries who've both recently opened up about falling victim to the societal pressure put on women after they've become mothers. Yes, it's hard to believe given their extraordinary talents and unstoppable determination, but Beyoncé and Williams are just human—and want you to know it on their terms.

No strangers to performing under pressure, both superstars delivered show-stopping performances while pregnant.

In 2017, Williams was two months pregnant when she won the Australian Open, her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam win, while Beyoncé's performance at the Grammys that same year, when she was around five months pregnant with twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, was a tribute to motherhood that left viewers in awe.