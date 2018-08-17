Ariana Grande Knew She Wanted to Marry Pete Davidson Two Years Ago

If you put it out into the Universe, it may come back to you. Case in point: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

We already know the SNL star wanted to marry his now-fiancée the first day they met, but now his better half has revealed the feeling was so mutual.

As the Sweetener songstress recalled to Jimmy Fallonon The Tonight Show Thursday, she's been crushing on the 24-year-old Staten Island native ever since 2016. As the story goes, they met on Saturday Night Live more than two years ago when she was hosting and serving as musical guest for the NBC variety show.

"We never exchanged numbers or anything. We weren't even friends for the longest time," she recalled to Fallon. While Grande doesn't consider herself a "crushy person," she secretly "had the biggest crush in the world on him the whole time—like forever."

As she noted, "My friends used to make fun of me for all that stuff."