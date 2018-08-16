Troian Bellisario Spotted for the First Time Since Pregnancy News

Troian Bellisario is bumpin' along!

Weeks after E! News exclusively broke that the Pretty Little Liars star and hubby Patrick J. Adams were expecting their first child together, Troian stepped out Thursday afternoon with her soon-to-be little one in tow. The 32-year-old actress enjoyed the summer sun while walking her dog in Los Angeles, dressed head to toe in athleisure wear.

Bellisario looked oh-so comfortable in an oversized muscle tee, sports bra and baseball hat as she fit some exercise into her busy schedule.

It marks the first time Troian has been spotted publicly since pop culture fanatics learned she was pregnant. The star has yet to address her and Adams' bun in the oven, but Bellisario's baby bump indicates this couple is in the midst of preparing for its arrival! One person who has commented on the pregnancy is Troian's former Pretty Little Liars co-star, Lucy Hale.