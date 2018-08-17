Low-Rise '90s Jeans Are Back—Shop These 11 Pairs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 6:00 AM
Let's take a journey back to the 2000s.
Even though it was over a decade ago, you remember it like it was yesterday. The Simple Life and Laguna Beach were your reason for living and anything those girls wore, you wore. While you've since rid your wardrobe of crystal embellished bling and hot pink halter tops, but there is one trend worth revisiting: low-rise denim.
Before you start turning up your nose, you should know the celebs are already onboard. They're opting for the more is more philosophy by sporting theirs with cropped sweaters and even bikini tops—showing off maximum midsection.
Go on, get you a pair and join the club.
BUY IT: RAG & BONE/JEAN Pham Ankle Skinny Jeans, $225
BUY IT: DSQUARED2 Cool Girl Patch Jeans, $334
BUY IT: H&M Skinny Low Jeans, $25
BUY IT: CURRENT/ELLIOTT The High Waist Faded Low-Rise Skinny Jeans, $99
BUY IT: DONDUP Bianca Low Waist Slim Jeans, $135
BUY IT: AG JEANS Legging-Ankle Skinny Jeans, $304
BUY IT: R13 Alison Distressed Low-Rise Skinny Jeans, $365
BUY IT: H&M Push-up Jeggings Low Waist, $30
BUY IT: Paige Skyline Ankle Peg Jeans in Daly, $199
BUY IT: DONDUP Monroe Worn Out Low Waist Jeans, $161
BUY IT: Hudson Mia Low-Rise Flared-Leg Jeans, $94
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
