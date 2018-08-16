Hilary Duff Asks Baby to "Hurry Up" as Due Date Approaches

"Baby, hurry it on up," the pregnant mom captioned her Instagram Story. In the selfie, the actress holds her bare belly as she nears the nine-month mark of her second pregnancy. Hilary has been itching to hold her baby ever since she found out she was having a darling daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma. "I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou," Hilary captioned the video of the gender reveal.
Since then, the Younger actress has longed for the days when she didn't have to wake "up 9 times a night to pee." Nevertheless, she says it is, "Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come."
A source previously told E! News, "She has said that this pregnancy is a lot different than when she had Luca and that she forgot how it was to be pregnant! It's been a lot harder but she hasn't had any complications. She is just getting used to her body changing rapidly, and the process is taking a toll on her energy levels. Overall, things have been going smoothly and they are both preparing for her arrival."
Despite the discomfort, Duff has not let her growing baby bump hold her back from enjoying the good things in life, like her annual vacation to Hawaii. The getaway instead became a relaxing babymoon for her, her son, Luca, and a friend. Baby No. 2 technically joined in on the fun as Duff showed off her pregnant belly in a black bikini.
To see more of her pregnancy looks, check out the gallery below!
Instagram
The Struggle is Real
In a candid post, the actress said, "The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard." Nonetheless, the pregnant mama rocked her two-piece bathing suit.
Instagram
Say Cheese
Hilary showed off her pregnant belly in a chic, boho dress.
Instagram
Mommy and Me
While on her babymoon, the star was feeling the "max relax" in a black two-piece.
Article continues below
Instagram
Selfie Time
The Younger actress shared a throwback photo of her growing baby bump, telling followers, "this was towards the end of filming when baby B was getting harder & harder to hide."
BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Bumpin' Along
The former Disney Channel star kept it casual as she grabbed ice coffees with her main squeeze in L.A.
BACKGRID
Boho Beauty
She's got that pregnancy glow! Hilary rocked a patterned blue maxi dress and matching heels for a coffee run in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Radiant in Red
Looking red hot, the Younger actress visited Build Studio in New York City to promote the fifth season of the comedy-drama television series.
Instagram
Beach Babes
"My sweet sweet boy. Oh the adventures we've had," wrote the blonde beauty on a beach post with her six-year-old sweetheart.
BACKGRID
Pretty in Pastels
The 30-year-old took her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, to the zoo wearing a cropped peach shirt that showed off her little baby bump.
Article continues below
Instagram
Patterned Princess
On June 8, the happy mama announced some exciting news to her 9.7 million Instagram followers, writing, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sparkle and Shine
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Monochromatic Mommy
Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Cinderella Story actress met up with Selma Blair at the Farmer's Market in Studio City, Calif.
Article continues below
Instagram
Happy in Hoops
In a form-fitting grey dress and hoop earrings, the actress looked head over heels for her boyfriend in this post from June 25, writing, "Everyday we are growing...Baby B is growing ...growing is nice with you."
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Fruit Cup Queen
The soon-to-be mom of two was seen in Los Angeles sporting cute workout clothes and a mouth-watering cup of fresh fruit.
Instagram
Bikini Bump
Kisses! The mom of one rocked a black bikini and patriotic lei as she shared a smooch with her musician boyfriend.
Article continues below
Stoianov / LESE / BACKGRID
Black and White
Wearing black leggings and a white tee, the pregnant pop star shopped for her new baby girl-to-be at the Sap and Honey children's clothing store in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Instagram
Baby Bump Blue
A week after announcing her pregnancy, the "So Yesterday" singer sported a deep blue dress and posted a cute Insta pic with boyfriend Matthew Koma.
As the star reaches the final stretch of her pregnancy, the father-to-be is "getting very anxious," an insider recently told E! News. "[Matthew] is overly attentive and it makes Hilary laugh. She thinks it's cute that he's so involved already. The two of them are inseparable and Matthew is head over heels with Hilary. They are going to be great parents together," the source shared at the time.
And Luca is just as excited to meet the bundle of joy, with the source previously revealing the 6-year-old is "always asking about his 'baby sister' and always showing interest."
In a recent post to Instagram, the mommy-to-be told her future daughter, "[I} appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
U.S.
CA
U.K.
AU
DE
FR
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
E! est partout
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?