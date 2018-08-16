Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

That being said, the source added, "They were not over-the-top affectionate, but everyone could tell they were a couple."

During the screening of the movie, "Her and Brian were sitting with a group of friends in the back of the theatre and she was laughing, smiling together."

Afterwards, the duo and their friends headed over to HYDE Sunset for the film's after party. With Hickerson by her side, Panettiere chatted and posed for pictures with the movie's director, Peter Facinelli, before introducing her beau to other party attendees. The source said, "Hayden was very social and was in a great mood."

Her positive attitude following her breakup from her boyfriend of nine years is no surprise considering the fact that the 28-year-old and her ex split amicably. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next," a source previously told E! News.