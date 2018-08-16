Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son Pleads Guilty in Knife Incident

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 1:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
NICHOLAS FRANCOIS VANVARENBERG, Mugshot

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Nicholas Van Varenberg, the youngest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's three children, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint last year.

Van Varenberg, 22, entered his plea on Wednesday at an Arizona court, records show. He's is set to be sentenced on October 3.

In September 2017, a police officer visited Van Varenberg and his roommates apartment after following a trail of blood that led from an elevator to there. Van Varenberg was seen on a surveillance video camera punching the wall of the elevator, the Arizona Republic said. When police arrived, he declined medical attention and the cop left.

But he returned shortly after to investigated a complaint of banging and yelling coming from the home, the newspaper said. The Tempe Police Department said that Van Varenberg had threatened to kill his roommate with a kitchen knife if he opened the door to the cop. While the officer was outside, Van Damme's son also asked him, "Do you guys want some fame or something or what?" the report said.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

After almost two hours, the cop and backup officers who had arrived lured Van Varenburg out of the apartment by having his roommate, who had himself exited the home, call him and challenge him to a fight, the Arizona Republic reported. Van Varenberg was then arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first charge was dismissed last year.

Authorities say Van Varenberg is expected to be sentenced to probation, according to reports.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jean-Claude Van Damme , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News , Crime
Latest News
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Asks Baby to "Hurry Up" as Due Date Approaches

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dethrones Emma Stone as Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actress of 2018

Best of Summer Music, Taylor Swift, Drake, Cardi B

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Artist Had the Best Summer This Year?

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Divorcing After 9 Years of Marriage

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Wedding Day Footage on 10th Anniversary

Angela Kinsey, The Office

The Office’s Angela Kinsey Roasts Her Nephew Over His Tinder Profile

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.