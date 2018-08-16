Bethenny Frankel and Ex Jason Hoppy Continue Custody Battle After Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy appeared in court on Thursday to continue their ongoing custody battle involving their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and her businessman ex were separated by their attorneys and never made eye contact in court. Bethenny and Jason's attorneys first discussed an evaluation by Dr. Ravitz, with Bethenny's attorney arguing that the evaluation confirms everything they've said about Jason, that there has been "abusive, intentional behavior that went on, even though the defendant has denied it." They claimed the report says the abuse did take place and that Bethenny "was traumatized by him and had fear of him and that he took no responsibility."

Bethenny's attorney then said, "We can't see that joint custody can work under these circumstances." They said there is no evidence that things will calm down, stating, "He had the opportunity to be a co-parent and he did just the opposite."