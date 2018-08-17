See ''Really Creepy'' Kim Kardashian Practice Her Mortician Skills on Momager Kris Jenner

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 7:00 AM
Has Kim Kardashian found her true calling?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss tries her hand at being a mortician and decides that momager Kris Jenner is the perfect test subject.
"I feel like I know makeup very, very well," Kanye West's wife explains in a confessional. "And, before I even go to a professional, I want to test it out on my mom."
Although Kris isn't "a substitute for a dead body," Kim is only used to doing makeup on herself so she needs someone "to test it out on." After surprising the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch with her makeover plan, the reality TV veteran reveals she is an aspiring mortician.
"I'm not dead, I know I look pretty bad, but I just got out of the shower," a baffled Kris responds.
"Can I just practice on you?" Kim pleads. "You can relax and just chill."
Eventually, Kris concedes to Kim's demands and allows her daughter to do her makeup. "Kim is always trying something new," Kris later comments to the KUWTK cameras. "Who knew that her love of makeup would take her this far?"
Kim then takes the gag to the next level as she asks her mother how she would like to look while heading "to the grave." And, per Kris, it's a nude lip or bust!
"I was gonna say, 'This might feel a little cold,' but you're dead so it doesn't matter," Kim jokes.
E!
"Doing makeup on a living person is completely different, just so you know," Corey Gamble's lady retorts.
After Kim warns her momager that she's "talking too much for a dead person," Kris decides that her daughter is actually "really creepy." In order to get the last laugh, Jenner decides to spook Kim by yelling loudly after laying deathly still.
"Oh my god, you really scared me," Kim concludes. "I almost peed my pants."
Watch the hilarious scene go down in the clip above!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
Kris Jenner "Celebrates the Pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian" by Bringing Her Daughter 8 Dozen Doughnuts on KUWTK
''Psychopath'' Kris Jenner Drives Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Crazy by Interrupting Her Workout Routine on KUWTK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?