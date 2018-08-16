Watch Madonna's Full 2018 Met Gala Performance in Honor of Her 60th Birthday

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
It may be Madonna's birthday, but she's gifting us with a close-up look at her 2018 Met Galaperformance.
Back in May, the iconic triple threat graced the guests of the ball with a special production inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Three months later, the pop legend has shared the full performance online for all to enjoy on her milestone 60th birthday.
"In celebration of my birthday, and as a 'thank you' for all your donations on my Birthday Fundraiser, I wanted to share a very special performance from this year's Met Gala," she wrote to fans on Thursday.
The performance features the Grammy winner coming down a staircase in the Great Hall donning a monastic cloak while surrounded by a choir of men dressed as priests.
As could have been anticipated given the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme for this year, the singer kicked off the show by launching into her hit track, "Like a Prayer," as she descended step by step.
Later joined by female dancers, the star launched into her new single, "Beautiful Game," before finishing with Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."
As the star celebrates her big day today, she has issued another prayer for donations to her Raising Malawi organization in her honor.
"I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," the star wrote on Facebook back in July. "Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and healthcare. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved. Through their generous commitment to this organization, Ripple will match each dollar donated to this campaign."
The fundraiser, which aims to benefit Madonna's foundation, closes on August 31.
"Thank you for all your birthday donations!!" Madonna wrote to fans on Instagram on Thursday. "Best Birthday present ever!! #raisingmalawi#homeofhope #metgala #likeaprayer #globalfamily."
Fans have naturally showered the star with love on her special day, including wishes for good health and gratitude for her work over the decades.
As one fan shared with the star, "It all changed when my dance teacher put on Lucky Star. I was 14. You evolve constantly and it's so cool to witness your journey."