Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Remembering the Queen of Soul's Life in Pictures

Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76.

The singer passed away at home in Detroit at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, the star's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed to the Associated Press (via NBC News). She was surrounded by family and loved ones. According to Quinn, The Queen of Soul died from advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart," part of her statement to the AP read, per NBC News. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bound."

Quinn also revealed that funeral arrangements would be announced in the coming days.

On Monday, reports started spreading that Franklin was "gravely ill." Evrod Cassimy, an anchor for Local 4 news in Detroit, revealed Franklin was "resting and surrounded by family and friends." He then asked viewers for prayers on the behalf of the Queen of Soul and her family. CNN also later reported the singer was in hospice care at her home.

In March, Franklin canceled a few shows after being ordered by doctors to rest for at least two months. The Grammy winner had announced she would be retiring from concert performances the year before.

Franklin was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942. Over the course of her lifetime, she produced several chart-topping hits, including "Respect," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Natural Woman," and "Chain of Fools." She was also the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, sang at the Super Bowl and won 18 Grammys, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

