Aretha Franklin, "Queen of Soul," Dead at 76

Long before she was moving audiences worldwide with her signature four-octave pipes, Memphis-born Franklin was serenading people in the pews as a soloist in a Baptist church in Detroit where her father, Reverend Clarence C.L. Franklin, served as pastor after permanently relocating the family. Following her parents' separation and her mother's death, Franklin's well-known father later toured the country giving sermons and the musical hopeful went along for the ride.

Citing her father as a coach and gospel singer Clara Ward as her mentor, Franklin pursued what was at the core of her passions. "I love to sing—it's just a natural thing for me," she once said in an interview on PBS NewsHour. "Just my natural love for music is what drove me."

With Clarence as her manager, the budding star and ear-trained pianist landed her first record deal and released her debut studio album, Songs of Faith, at 14 years old. 41 studio albums, six live albums and dozens more compilation albums followed in the course of her historic career spanning seven decades and multiple genres.

A decade after Faith, the performer garnered her first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Otis Redding's "Respect" in 1967 and shot to international stardom. The hit became synonymous with the then-25-year-old powerhouse, was reborn as a civil rights and feminist anthem and garnered her her first Grammy nomination and win the next year. With the albums that followed, Franklin shaped music history with iconic hits like "Chain of Fools," "(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman," "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Think."