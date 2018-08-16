60 Crazy Facts About Madonna You Probably Didn't Know

1. Madonna Louise Ciccone was born on August 18, 1958 in Bay City, Michigan. Never one to not tell it like it is, she once referred to her hometown as "a stinky, little town in Northern Michigan" while on national television.

2. One of six children, Madonna is named after her mother, who died of breast cancer when the future superstar was only five years old. To distinguish her from her mother, she was referred to "Little Nonni."

3. A straight-A student, Madonna received a dance scholarship to the University of Michigan.

4. In 1978, Madonna dropped out of college and hightailed it to New York City with only $35 to her name. (Or so the legend goes. According to her brother Christopher Ciccone, she arrived in the Big Apple with more money and contacts.)

5. Trying to make ends meet while studying at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Madonna took work wherever she could find it, including a Dunkin' Donuts. She was reportedly fired for squirting jam in a customer's face.