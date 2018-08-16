Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and More to Appear on 2018 Stand Up To Cancer Fundraising Special

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Dan MacMedan/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 5:00 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Dan MacMedan/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Mahershala Ali and so many more celebrities are joining together to Stand Up To Cancer.
On Sept. 7, a multitude of Hollywood's elite will participate in the sixth biennial televised fundraising special. Co-executive producer Bradley Cooper said, "As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year's Stand Up To Cancer telecast."
He continued, "This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That's the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now."
Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via Getty Images
Actors like Ed Helms, Matthew McConaughey and Keith Urban can be seen when the commercial-free program airs live from over a dozen channels.
According to Katy Mullan, executive producer at Done + Dusted, the one-hour special will, "Feature the patients, survivors, doctors, nurses and researchers on the front line fighting cancer every single day, as well as highlighting the groundbreaking science that SU2C funds, changing the landscape of cancer research and saving lives. It will be a celebration of the progress that is being made and affirm that when we all come together, we can achieve great things."
Since the first telecast ten years ago, the event has received $480 million in pledges, which has "contributed to FDA approval of five new cancer therapies, including treatments for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers and difficult-to-treat leukemias."
The Stand Up To Cancer fundraising special will air live on Friday, Sept. 7 on E!
