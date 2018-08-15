Gabrielle Union Shares the Trend Dwyane Wade Started

Gabrielle Union's style has evolved over the years. And, apparently, Dwyane Wade's has, too.

"Before I [was] putting on what was laid out for me," she told E! News host Justin Sylvester.

Now, the Being Mary Jane actress doubles as a fashion designer, launching a new fall line titled #AllTogetherNow, in partnership with New York & Company. Her involvement in the production of the garments has caused her to think about clothing and styling in a new way.

"I want fun, fashionable, on-trend clothes that literally my entire family and all of my friends could wear," she revealed. "That's what inspired #AllTogetherNow."