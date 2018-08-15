Khloe Kardashian Shares Picture Perfect Moment Between Cousins True Thompson and Penelope Disick

This really is a picture perfect moment.

As if we didn't need any more cuteness on our social media feeds, Khloe Kardashian delivered with a few shots of her 4-month-old daughter, True Thompson, hanging out with her older cousin and Kourtney Kardashianand Scott Disick's only daughter, Penelope Disick.

The 6-year-old took the youngster under her wing as she held an impromptu photoshoot for her baby cousin. Of course, Penelope served as photographer while True served face from a pint-sized seat. Naturally, the adorable interaction melted Khloe's heart.

"These are the moments I've been waiting for!!!" she wrote on social media while posting the photos. "How blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice)."