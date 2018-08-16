Kris Jenner "Celebrates the Pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian" by Bringing Her Daughter 8 Dozen Doughnuts on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 7:00 AM
Pregnancy is the time to eat your weight in doughnuts, right? Not for Khloe Kardashian!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner wants her daughter to put her feet up and indulge in all the foods the fitness maven shied away from pre-pregnancy, like eight dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
"This is your lucky day!" Kris announces before walking through the door. "It's Krispy Kreme day! To celebrate the pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian."
"I can't eat eight dozen doughnuts," an annoyed Khloe maintains.
But Kris isn't taking no for an answer.
"I want you to remember that I had six kids. And after my fourth child, I never looked better," Kris reminds her daughter. "I gained and lost and gained and lost and gained and lost and had the time of my life. And I was healthy and I was happy."
While the smell is pretty tempting for KoKo, the mom-to-be is focusing on her health, now more than ever.
"If I want a doughnut or cookies, I'll eat them. I'm not depriving myself," KoKo insists. "Everything I'm doing is instructed by my doctor and I would love to avoid a c-section if possible, but if my baby turns out to be really big, I'm gonna have to get a c-section."
Ultimately, Kris just wants her daughter to enjoy this special time.
"But I just want you to feel good about yourself and be able to let your hair down a little bit and say, 'I'm gonna have a bowl of pasta or I'm gonna eat lasagna tonight or have a doughnut,'" the momager explains.
Khloe is committed to doing pregnancy her way, no matter what her mom says.
"If I don't have the same experience as my mom, then she thinks something's wrong with me, which blows my mind," Khloe vents to the camera. "It's so frustrating."
