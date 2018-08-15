Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Death Under Investigation

UPDATE: Lyric McHenry's family has released a statement following her death on Tuesday.

"The McHenry Family deeply appreciates the many communications of support from Lyric's many friends upon learning of her untimely death at approximately 6:00 AM the morning of August 14th, 2018," the family's statement reads. "Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Lyric's death has yet to be determined."

"In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice," the statement continues. "She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles. Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French."

The statement concludes, "Lyric's warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many and the family would appreciate that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York."

__________

There is an open, active investigation into the death of Lyric McHenry, the New York Police Department confirms to E! News.

The reality star, who appeared on EJ Johnson's show EJNYC, was found dead on Tuesday after a birthday celebration. New York City police confirmed a 26-year-old female was found above the Major Deegan Expressway early Tuesday morning. The victim was transported to Bronx-Lebanon hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, NYPD told E! News that there's an open investigation into Lyric's death. The NYPD is currently waiting on autopsy results from the medical examiner's office. The department will proceed accordingly depending on Lyric's official cause of death. The department can't rule out murder until the autopsy is concluded. The NY Medical Examiner's Office has also confirmed to E! News that they're currently conducting an autopsy to determine Lyric's cause of death.