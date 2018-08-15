The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Reunion Trailer Has It All, Including a Booyah Moment

Just when you thought Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill were done fighting on TV, The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion arrives.

In the trailer above, the attending cast, including Bethenny, Carole, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer, go toe-to-toe over all the season 10 drama. Luann de Lesseps did not attend the taping, she went back to rehab.

"I would describe reunion day as a blend of group therapy and torture," Carole says in the trailer ahead of what will be her last reunion. The writer-reality star announced season 10 would be her last on the Bravo series. The ladies of the Big Apple have a lot to unpack, from a season's worth of drama between former BFFs Bethenny and Carole to the infamous boat trip from hell during the cast's Colombian vacation.