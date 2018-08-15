Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Nightmare Vacation to the South of France

Tracee Ellis Ross didn't have the best time on her recent getaway to the South of France.

The black-ish star recalled the nightmare vacation on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Every year, Ellis Ross goes on a summer vacation with a few of her best pals. While the group normally travels to Italy for the getaway, Ellis Ross and her friend decided to try something new this year and rented a house in the South of France.

"It didn't go as planned," she admitted.

Upon arriving at the house, Ellis Ross learned the hot weather and recent rain had caused flies to swarm the residence.

"You guys there were so many flies you couldn't sit in the house without sitting under a fan or two," she said.

In fact, it was so hot that Ellis Ross slept under two fans and held ice underneath her knees and neck. The actress said the conditions caused her to wake up with a sore throat every morning.