Taylor Swift Emotionally Addresses Anniversary of Sexual Assault Lawsuit Victory as Fans Hold Up $1 Bills

It's been a year sinceTaylor Swiftwas granted a symbolic $1 in her assault and battery countersuit against radio DJ David Mueller—and on Tuesday night, fans were raising $1 bills all around the world in her honor.

The Grammy-winning songstress certainly had not forgotten the significant date. In the midst of her Reputation tour performance in Tampa, she addressed the events of last August while seated at the piano.

"This exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold-out stadium in Tampa. I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado and, um, honestly I was there for a sexual assault case, and this day a year ago was the day that the jury decided in my favor and said that they believed me," she explained as her remarks were met with fierce applause.

"I just think about all the people that weren't believed and the people who haven't been believed, or the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won't be believed," the 28-year-old star continued. "And I just wanted to say I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed because I don't know what turn my like would have taken if people didn't believe me when I said that something had happened to me. So, I guess I just wanted to say that we have so, so, so much further to go, and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there for me during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."