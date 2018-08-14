Priyanka Chopra Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made every girl "Jealous" when she showed off her massive engagement ring from Nick Jonas.

The Quantico star and her friend, Raveena Tandon, were nearly outshined by the sparkler when they took a selfie together. Priyanka's Tiffany & Co. ring can be seen on the actress' perfectly manicured hand in the photo, which was captioned, "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!"

This is the first time the actress has been spotted wearing the diamond since her surprise engagement to Nick in July. Up until now, the movie star has kept quiet about her relationship with the singer and was even spotted taking off her ring before leaving the airport in India last week.