Priyanka Chopra Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 6:11 PM
Priyanka Chopra made every girl "Jealous" when she showed off her massive engagement ring from Nick Jonas.
The Quantico star and her friend, Raveena Tandon, were nearly outshined by the sparkler when they took a selfie together. Priyanka's Tiffany & Co. ring can be seen on the actress' perfectly manicured hand in the photo, which was captioned, "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!"
This is the first time the actress has been spotted wearing the diamond since her surprise engagement to Nick in July. Up until now, the movie star has kept quiet about her relationship with the singer and was even spotted taking off her ring before leaving the airport in India last week.
She recently discussed her desire to keep her private life to herself, explaining, "My entire life—my personal life—is not for public consumption," she said. "Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself."
And that includes her love life. "My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain to anyone," she added.
However, that doesn't mean a girl doesn't want her best friend's seal of approval. A source previously told E! News that Priyanka's bestie, Meghan Markle, a.k.a The Duchess of Sussex, approved of her relationship with Nick after meeting the artist in England.
Let's just hope this ring doesn't take Meghan's place as Priyanka's BFF. After all, diamonds are a girl's best friend.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?