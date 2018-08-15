''Psychopath'' Kris Jenner Drives Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Crazy by Interrupting Her Workout Routine on KUWTK

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 5:00 AM
Kris Jenner has no qualms with sharing her opinions, especially when it comes to Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager pops by the Revenge Body host's house to disrupt the latter's workout routine.
"Even though Khloe's expecting, she works out like a professional athlete," the mother of six explains in a confessional. "I don't want Khloe to go into early labor because she's working out and exerting herself so much."
Understandably, this interruption irritates the Good American founder as she's right in the middle of her "cool down." While goofing around in the reality star's gym, Kris warns Khloe that she "should not be doing this pregnant" as she "might hurt" herself.
"No, I want to be healthy," an annoyed KoKo exclaims.
"Oh no, honey! You're taking a break," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch demands.
Although Khloe appreciates her mother's concern, she thinks Kris is a "psychopath" for getting in the way of her exercise time and for dishing out all sorts of advice. "It's just so extreme," Tristan Thompson's lady admits to the KUWTK cameras. "Enough is enough!"
Furthermore, Khloe's workout routine has been sanctioned by a doctor.
"Doctor A says it's good to work out," Khloe informs Kris. "I'm doing what my doctor says."
However, this confession just inspires Kris to ask to attend one of Khloe's upcoming checkups…a request the 34-year-old reluctantly agrees to.
Watch the funny mother-daughter moment play out in the clip above!
