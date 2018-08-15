The Disappearing Jennifer Lawrence: Why She Has to Break From Hollywood in Between Movies

Lawrence has by necessity gotten adept at gauging when it's the right time for her to go away—more to tend to her own needs than keep 'em guessing, but also because her fame experience has included some treacherous lows along with the heady highs, such as when her phone hacked and intimate pictures of her leaked online in 2014.

"That was really an impossible thing to process," she said on Awards Chatter. No legal recourse she could think of "was going to really bring me peace, like none of that was going to bring my nude body back to me and Nick, the person they were intended for." (Nick being Nicholas Hoult, whom she met making X-Men: First Class in 2010 and dated for years.)

"I wasn't interested in suing everybody," Lawrence continued. "I was just interested in healing...I think like a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was a good role model for girls, and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an impostor, or I felt like I can't believe somebody still feels that way...It's so many different feelings to process when you've been violated like that."

Then, via another technological breach—the mass email hacking at Sony Pictures and subsequent information dump—she found out she had been paid less than her male co-stars on David O. Russell's American Hustle, which was made after she'd won the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook. "It brought up something that I was not prepared to talk about publicly, which was gender discrimination pay gap, but then it was kind of like 'well, you don't always choose those moments.'"

In addition to the conversation among her peers that the email started, Lawrence took up the issue, penning an essay about her personal experience settling for less, and why she thought in the moment that she needed to, for Lenny Letter.