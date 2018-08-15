Kristin Cavallari and Hubby Jay Cutler Double Date With Kelly and the Canadian on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you want to date Kristin Cavallari's BFF Kelly you're going to have to go through Kristin first.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin invites Kelly and Matt the Canadian over for a double date before she officially gives him her stamp of approval and right away Matt and Jay Cutler hit it off.

"Matt, what do you do in old Canada?" Jay asks. "I'm actually back in school right now, for firefighting," Matt responds. "So how's it work up there?" the former football player inquires.

"It's like 24-hour shifts. You're probably working two every seven days," Matt explains. "A lot of guys will do something else. They'll do real estate, they'll do landscaping, kinda do your own gig. You gotta lotta time on your hands."

"I don't really do anything. It's kinda fun sometimes," Jay says. "I could definitely have fun doing nothing," Matt agrees.

Watch

Very Cavallari Recap: Season 1, Episode 6

Kelly, Very Cavallari 107

While the boys bond over their love of doing nothing, Kristin decides to get down to the nitty gritty. 

"So, what's happening here you two?" Kristin presses. "What are your intentions with my bestie over here?" "Wouldn't you like to know?" the charming Canadian jokes.

But what really wins the married couple over, is when Matt invites Jay to his cottage in Canada.

"I think the dinner is going well," Kristin tells the camera. "I mean I'm shocked at how nice Jay is being. This is not standard."

"It was like I really wanted him to like him and then he started to like him so much and it annoyed me," Kelly adds.

See the their double date in the clip above!

Brand New Sundays 8 at 10e|7p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lyric McHenry

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Death Under Investigation

Aerosmith Announces Las Vegas Residency

Cheetah Girls, Disney Channel Original Movies

The Cheetah Girls Turns 15: Look Back on Your Other Favorite Disney Channel Movies

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

LACMA 50th Anniversary, Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Reflects on His Reluctant Return to Hollywood

Designing Women

Designing Women and the Latest TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals in the Works

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Talks Social Media, Motherhood and Losing Grip on Herself in Interview With Jennifer Lawrence

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.