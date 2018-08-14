Reality Star Lyric McHenry Dead at 26

Reality star Lyric McHenry was found dead after an East Coast birthday celebration.

New York City police confirm a 26-year-old female was found above the Major Deegan Expressway early Tuesday morning. The victim was transported to Bronx-Lebanon hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

In several Instagram Stories posted late Monday evening, Lyric documented her night out in the Big Apple. She tagged herself at The Frederick Hotel, SoHo Grand Hotel and Dream Downtown. In addition, the reality star posted video of herself snapping selfies in the bathroom and mingling with friends who wished her a happy birthday.

Her sister Maya McHenry joined in on the celebrations. "Why does she look so bomb?" she said in an Instagram Stories video. "it's a joke."

Fans will recognize Lyric as a star on EJ Johnson's reality show EJNYC. She also served as a producer on the series. In fact, EJ was one of the many friends to wish Lyric a great birthday earlier in the month.