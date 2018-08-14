Grey's Anatomy Season 15: A Lot of Love and One Heck of a Complicated Love Triangle

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 3:06 PM
You may have already heard that season 15 of Grey's Anatomy will be the season of love, but that's not all we're in for when the show returns next month.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the landmark season centers around a rekindled relationship, a major return, and some very big news.
"I think everyone saw the finale and knows that Teddy's pregnant," Kim Raver reminded us on the white carpet at ABC's summer TV Critics' Association party. "That leads to a really kind of amazing, complicated, funny storyline."
Complicated is absolutely correct, because Owen (Kevin McKidd) had just started to reconcile with ex-wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) in the midst of becoming a foster parent to a baby (and the baby's teen addict mother), and doesn't yet know that his ex-girlfriend/best friend/person is back and pregnant with his kid. But of course, don't expect a typical love triangle.
"Shonda always surprises us," McKidd says. "Shonda always makes you think it's going to be a love triangle, and then turns it into something else. So at the moment, I assume it probably will be, because Owen has...very different history with both of these women. He doesn't know this news that's coming, and it's really fun to see how much pressure that creates for Owen's life."
While Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams) are doing fine in this season of love, Kelly McCreary says her character "finds herself in the middle" of that not-a-love-triangle.
"You know how Maggie feels about secrets, and now she's going to be in the middle of all that, so it's going to be hard," McCreary says.
In other news, Jo (Camilla Luddington) teased that she may be making up for not moving across the country by working on a new medical innovation with Meredith, but she says we probably shouldn't expect Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) to start a family any time soon.
"I don't know if they'll have babies," Luddington says. "I want to see them have a fish or a dog and see how they do with that first."
Hit play above to hear more on season 15 from the cast.
Grey's Anatomy season 15 premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
