Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Engagement Rumors While Jewelry Shopping

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 1:00 PM
More birthday presents?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's trip to the jewelry store is sparking engagement rumors. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper beau spent an hour shopping at Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, Calif. following her 21st birthday celebration over the weekend. The couple's baby girl, Stormi Webster, wasn't with them on the shopping trip, but they did arrive with a personal security guard.
A source tells E! News that Kylie "was glowing and looked beautiful" during their visit and that the duo made no effort to hide from the other shoppers in the store. The insider adds that Travis and Kylie purchased "a couple items" before leaving. Photos also show the couple exiting the store holding hands.
IXOLA / BACKGRID
A second source tells E! News that Travis was "sweet" with Kylie during their shopping trip, sharing, "He kept his head down and tried to maintain a low profile but he would hold her hand and just seemed very aware and very attentive."
And while Travis recently referred to Kylie as "wifey," they aren't set to tie the knot just yet.
"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," a third source tells E! News. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."
To celebrate Kylie's milestone birthday over the weekend, Travis showered her with flowers and a special gift, a classic Rolls Royce.
IXOLA / BACKGRID
"Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all," Travis wrote in a birthday message to Kylie on Friday. "May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."
Travis was by Kylie's side as she celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Delilah in West Hollywood. The Kylie Cosmetics founder then continued her birthday celebration in Las Vegas, where she and her BFFs watched Travis perform at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan.
