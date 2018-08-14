Dane Cook Addresses the 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 12:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dane Cook, Kelsi Taylor

Instagram

Dane Cook is a firm believer that age is only a number.

As the 46-year-old comedian continues dating 19-year-old Kelsi Taylor, some fans still have a few questions about their romance. Fortunately, Dane decided to answer some of them during an Instagram Stories Q&A Monday evening.

When one follower asked to share his advice for those in age gap relationships, Dane joked, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."

As for how these two met? It all started with a friendship at an unexpected place.

"We met at a game night I host at my place," he revealed. "We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each and then upgraded to love."

In their free time, the couple enjoys watching The Handmaid's Tale. Kelsi is also more than happy to travel with Dane when he is on tour. And when the singer hits the road to perform songs from her EP, Dane promises he will be there to support.

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Dane Cook, Kelsi Taylor

Instagram

"Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest," Dane shared during the Q&A. "As for me, I think Kelsi would says I'm tolerable. LOL."

Back in February, Dane and Kelsi's romance made news when they hit the beach for a romantic Hawaiian vacation. But according to Instagram, the couple was hanging out long before they were spotted kissing near the ocean blue water.

"Dane and Kelsi are light hearted and playful together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They make each other laugh and are always having fun."

And for those wondering what the couple's family thinks of the romance, they are totally on board.

"I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang," Dane revealed. "My family pretty much all died years ago but @_CourtneyCook_ my sister like Kelsi a lot."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Dane Cook , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Goldie Hawn

Why These Celebrities Have Vowed to Never Get Married

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Tristan Thompson

Aubrey O'Day, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Danity Kane

Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex Announce DK3 Reunion Tour

John Lennon & Paul McCartney's Sons Look Just Like Them

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Engagement Rumors While Jewelry Shopping

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Yes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Really Is That Good: Why Everyone Is Fawning Over the Amazon Comedy

Halle Berry

How Halle Berry Reinvented Herself and Became One of Hollywood's Most Inspiring Lifestyle Gurus

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.