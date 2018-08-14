How Halle Berry Reinvented Herself and Became One of Hollywood's Most Inspiring Lifestyle Gurus

Berry announced her intention of documenting her fitness journey with trainer Peter Lee Thomas in January with—what else?—an Instagram post. "Each Friday I'll be posting something about fitness that I hope will inspire you. So many of you are asking how I have managed to stay in great shape over the years. Well, part of it is genetics, that's true. I was a gymnast growing up and that certainly has helped as I have always been very athletic," she explained, before introducing Thomas, whom she referred to as her "secret weapon."

"With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I'm excited to share it with all of you. He's taught me boxing, self defense, and much more," she continued. "Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly... my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering."

It turned out that, above looking great and feeling good, the fitness journey represented more for the domestic violence survivor who'd just publicly attached her name to the Time's Up movement. It was a means of protecting herself in the future.