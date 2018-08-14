Queer Eye's Fab 5 Gets Real About Season 3, Diversity and How Worldwide Acceptance Feels

Queer Eye burst back onto the scene with a brand-new Fab 5—Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski—and without missing a beat, started pulling the heartstrings of viewers, not just in America, but worldwide.

"I think it's beautiful," Karamo said of the acceptance they've felt. "This is a very diverse cast of gay men, and we're living in a time where we're feeling very polarized, like, people are not getting along. And so to have sometimes people you would assume would be judging us say, ‘We love you, we support you and we're so happy that you're on TV,' is probably one of the best feelings for us. But it also gives us all hope for the country that we live in—and for the world."