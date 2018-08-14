Backstreet Boys to Perform on the 2018 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

It has yet to be revealed which songs the artists will perform—but if that weren't enough, Bazzi, Hayley Kiyoko, Jessie Reyez, Juice WRLD and PRETTYMUCH will be highlighted on the very first PUSH Artist Stage during the main show.

The PUSH campaign "highlights emerging artists and connects fans across the globe with a new musician every month through live performances" and "exclusive broadcast premieres of music videos, interviews, video content and more across all platforms," MTV said. Noah Cyrus revamped the program with its first performance last summer.

MTV is changing the game with the combination of performances by up-and-coming musicians accompanied by some of the industry's most prominent names. The main show will also include performances by Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott Post Malone and Panic! at the Disco.

And, of course, who can forget that Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award? She will also give an epic performance later in the show.