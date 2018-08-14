Beyoncé's Three Kids Make Cameos in a Behind-the-Scenes Vogue Video

Mixed in with shots of Beyoncé smiling, getting her make done and nails filed, posing, having fun in her outfits and taking a moment to braid her own hair, we also got brief glimpses of her 1-year-old twins as they played with their big sister and got a kiss from their famous mama. However, as the family is always keen on keeping some privacy, the video was careful not to show their full faces.

The iconic performer's three little ones were on her mind as she outlined her hopes for her children in the magazine.

"As the mother of two girls, it's important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films and on runways. It's important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling," the multihyphenate said in Vogue. "They don't have to be a certain type or fit into a specific category. They don't have to be politically correct, as long as they're authentic, respectful, compassionate and empathetic."

As she continued, she wants to give her daughters the freedom to "explore any religion, fall in love with any race and love who they want to love," adding, "I want the same things for my son. I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful and honest."