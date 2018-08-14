The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Glendale Police Department
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 6:55 AM
Actress Marie Avgeropoulos, who plays Octavia Blake on The CW's sci-fi series The 100, was arrested in L.A. last week for felony domestic violence against her boyfriend, E! News confirms. TMZ first reported the news of Avgeropoulos' arrest Tuesday, revealing her boyfriend had called 911 Aug. 5 and claimed she "had hit him during a verbal argument." According to TMZ's sources, when officers arrived, the man had marks on his body, so the actress was taken to jail.
E! News has reached out to Avgeropoulos' rep for comment.
A source close to Avgeropoulos told TMZ she was on a new medication and mixed it with wine at dinner, before the alleged altercation, and it "resulted in a bad reaction." Her boyfriend had called the police in the hopes that officers would "diffuse the situation rather than arrest her," TMZ reported, revealing he also "begged cops not to take her away" and "even bailed her out."
(E! News has confirmed Avgeropoulos was released on a $50,000 bond.)
The 32-year-old Canadian actress, who appeared to be crying in her mug shot, has yet to address the alleged incident via her social media accounts. She did not attend the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Sunday, where The 100 was nominated for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show.
Avgeropoulos' boyfriend reportedly does not want to press charges, TMZ said.
