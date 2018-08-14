Emmy Nominee Jeff Daniels Shares the Real Reason He Hates Red Carpets

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 6:38 AM
With two Emmy nods this year, Jeff Daniels should be excited for this year's award show. But on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the actor revealed he hates walking red carpets.
"The red carpet is a gauntlet…There is so much ambition on the red carpet you need to shower afterwards," he said. "And there are so many microphones."
The Dumb and Dumber star recalled one particularly miserable red carpet moment. He joked he had already been "kicking and screaming" when he started to do an interview with a celebrity news outlet. An unnamed Desperate Housewives star then "swept in" and hijacked the interview. While Daniels' agent told him not to take it personally, The Newsroom star admitted he did.
Still, his loathing of red carpets isn't going to stop him from potentially taking home a trophy. Daniels is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Godless and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in The Looming Tower. The actor is hoping to win in both categories.
"If you're going to put on a tux and get in a limo, you may as well win," he said.
If he does win, it wouldn't be his first Emmy. Daniels won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Newsroom back in 2013.
Still, the actor faces some tough competition. To see who he's up against, check out the full list of nominees.
