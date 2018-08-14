Ariana Grande and James Corden Turn Titanic Into a Musical

Bring this to Broadway!

On CBS' The Late Late Show Monday, James Corden and Ariana Grande adapted James Cameron's Titanic into a musical, assuming the roles of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater.  Early on, Corden told fans, "Tonight, we've got 13 songs, nine sets, one take and zero pressure." Using popular songs to set the scene, Corden and Grande spent the next five minutes telling a love story that would certainly make O.G. stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet proud.

Watch as the duo performed Styx's "Sailing Away," Hall & Oates' "Rich Girl," Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian's "The Way I Are," Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly," Lady Gaga's "Just Dance," One Direction's "Steal My Girl," Pitbull and Kesha's "Timber," Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," 'N Sync's "Bye, Bye, Bye" and, lastly, Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

(In her first-ever late-night interview on The Tonight Show in 2015, the 25-year-old pop star gave Jimmy Fallon a taste of her spot-on impersonation of Dion with "Beauty and the Beast.")

Grande will appear in a "Carpool" Karaoke" segment Wednesday. Her new album, Sweetener—featuring—"God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming" and "No Tears Left to Cry"—is out Friday.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on CBS.

