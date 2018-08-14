Flirty Nicki Minaj Makes Stephen Colbert Forget He's Married

The host's sexually charged conversation with Minaj left him at a loss for words. "Now is there, uh, is there a form...I don't know where to go from here, actually. I just don't know what to do," Colbert confessed. "I just don't want to pass this moment. I just want to linger here for so long."

Giggling, Minaj said, "I know. It's so good. It's such a good moment. It feels right."

After Colbert regained his composure, he asked Minaj whether she'd heard from any of the men she name-dropped in the song. "I did get a call from one person; I'm not going to say who. It wasn't Drake; it was someone else. Actually, two people on that list approached me about it. I'm not going to snitch on anyone! I'm not! I'm not telling you. Only one person so far got a little irritated, but then I explained to him how much I love him, and he understands now," the rapper revealed. "And then one person, he was just laughing. He was texting me, and it was kind of a mix between cursing me out and laughing at it. I just kept putting the crying face emoji so that it can, like, you know, make things not as bad...I figured that would, like, pacify him. And it did."