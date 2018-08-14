Meghan Markle's Port in the Family Storm: Inside Her Tight Bond With Mom Doria Ragland

And that was just one of the lessons Ragland worked to impart. The Ohio native Meghan describes as a "free spirit" and "lover of potato chips and lemon tarts" shared her love of yoga and the importance of fitness, asking her daughter to join her for jogs (at one point Ragland trained for the L.A. marathon) and bike rides to the La Brea Tar Pits. And she was the one to introduce the self-described foodie to the joy of cooking. Together, in the kitchen of their L.A.-area home, they would prep dinner "carefully tossing fresh herbs into the salad, and knowing when the shrimp in the gumbo was juuuuust right," Meghan wrote in a Tig post she appropriately titled "Love Letter".

Perhaps even more crucially, certainly for her current gig as royal ambassador and full-time philanthropist, Ragland helped acquaint the future acting and international studies double major with various cultures around the world (Oaxaca, Mexico was a frequent vacation spot) and taught her the importance of truly caring for others. Recalling afternoons with each of her grandmothers Meghan described, "My mom rubbing their feet to help with circulation, brushing their hair so gently when they couldn't do it on their own. Kissing them goodbye, and cradling their faces with such tenderness after each visit that their eyes sparkled with ears."

As a kid, she noted, she didn't quite get it, wasn't able to look past her Mom and see the giving, devoted, open-hearted woman. But boy does she appreciate her actions now. "She was teaching me to take care of my body," she surmised on her blog. "She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors. She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became that grown woman."

In other words, she turned her into that "strong, confident mixed-race woman," Meghan described to Elle UK, one that was ready to walk her Louboutin-clad feet right into royal life.

"Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother," her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin told People. "Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable. I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother."