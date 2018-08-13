Anthony Bourdain's New York City Apartment for Rent 2 Months After His Death

Anthony Bourdain's New York City apartment is now on the market two months after his death.

The Parts Unknown host's apartment is going for $14,200 per month, according to the listing on real estate website StreetEasy. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in the heart of New York's Columbus Circle, which sits just outside the perimeter of Central Park.

Bourdain's home reportedly features many high-end amenities. Some of these include "breathtaking city and Hudson River views, floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchen with top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer with ample closet space including two walk-in closets."

Since the apartment is in a luxury building, it comes with many sought-after New York City conveniences, such as laundry in the unit and a full-time doorman. A swimming pool and gym are also in the Time Warner Center complex and have sweeping views of Central Park.