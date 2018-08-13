Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Getaway With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in Mexico

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompsonare spending some quality time together after partying it up in Mexico for the past few days.

While on vacation with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in Punta Mita, Mexico, the pair was spotted looking quite cozy, despite Khloe labelling their relationship as "complicated" just days ago.

They managed to find some alone time when they escaped to the water's edge and talked while sitting on the sand. The Good American designer wore a brown hat and a long cheetah-print robe over a black one-piece suit, before ditching the cover for a dip in the pool with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and their other friends.