Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Getaway With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in Mexico

BACKGRID
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 6:04 PM
BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompsonare spending some quality time together after partying it up in Mexico for the past few days.
While on vacation with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in Punta Mita, Mexico, the pair was spotted looking quite cozy, despite Khloe labelling their relationship as "complicated" just days ago.
They managed to find some alone time when they escaped to the water's edge and talked while sitting on the sand. The Good American designer wore a brown hat and a long cheetah-print robe over a black one-piece suit, before ditching the cover for a dip in the pool with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and their other friends.
BACKGRID
On Friday night, the parents went out to a nightclub, where they unabashedly engaged in some major PDA.
Their seaside getaway comes days after Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday bash, where Khloe was seen sipping from a green Solo cup. According to pictures from the party, people attending the fete could choose between a green, pink or yellow cup depending on their relationship status, with green signifying that "it's complicated."
Fans of the 34-year-old were quick to comment on the drama, especially considering the struggles Khloe has endured due to Tristan's infidelity.
In June, the new mother fired back at a Twitter user who criticized her for staying with the basketball player, saying, "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength."
BACKGRID
The pair has since moved back to L.A. and are "trying to make it work" for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson. "Khloe really wants True to have stability at home so it's important to her that they make an honest effort," a source previously told E! News.
And it appears Tristan is doing his best to show Koko how much he cares about her. Thompson recently bought the working mom a display of balloons and a cake to congratulate her for launching a line of fitness apparel. The designer couldn't help but gush on her Instagram Stories about the "Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
Let's hope the duo enjoys their fun-filled getaway.
