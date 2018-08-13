Total Divas' Nattie Neidhart Breaks Her Silence on Father Jim Neidhart's Death

Nattie Neidhart is speaking out after the death of her father, Jim Neidhart.

Hours after news broke of the WWE star's passing, the Total Divas star took to Twitter to remember the man she looked up to. "I can't put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad," the wrestler wrote. "He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family."

She continued, "My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person. There was no one like him!"