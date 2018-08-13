Why Melanie Griffith Is Swearing Off Marriage After Four Divorces

Robbie Fimmano
by Carissa Almendarez | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 2:58 PM
Robbie Fimmano
"Working Bitch."
That's the title Melanie Griffith suggested for her potential memoir (aptly inspired by her iconic role in 1988's Working Girl) when she spoke to InStyle magazine's Marshall Heyman for an interview earlier this month.
In the wide-ranging profile, the actress and mother-of-four opened up about her life away from the big screen and revealed why she isn't afraid to share her non-traditional outlook on marriage with the world. Over the span of her successful career, Griffith has been married four times to three different men. Twice to Don Johnson, whom she fell in love with at just 14-years-old. They'd welcome a daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, during their second marriage, and Griffith also took in Johnson's son as her own.
But before tying the knot for a second time with Johnson, she married actor Steven Bauer. The two had a son together, 32-year-old Alexander Bauer, and in 1996 Griffith welcomed a daughter, actress Stella Banderas, with her most recent ex-husband, Antonio Banderas.
Robbie Fimmano
Like many working moms, Melanie opted to press pause on her career while she and Banderas grew their family. Melanie said that particular decision "was more exciting than playing a part in a story. You have to live your life and not just play somebody else all the time. And how can you play somebody else if you don't live your own life?"
Despite what could be a complicated family dynamic, Griffith assured that she has nothing but warm feelings for all her exes. She explained, "All of my husbands, my three husbands—I love them all so much, and we're all very close."
And when asked if another marriage is a possible reality, Melanie offered, "I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you're 60 and you have four kids and you're living the life you've always wanted. Then why get married? It's, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven't. I keep looking. I've had a couple of lovers but not a relationship."
Robbie Fimmano
Her most valued relationships, however, revolve around the ones she has with her four children. She jokes that her kids would never set her up on a date, nor will you catch her swiping left or right on Tinder any time soon. She told InStyle, "I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me."
But as her kids grow up and flock from the nest, Griffith is starting to rethink her career. She concluded, "After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids—my Stella is now 21—I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career, I guess you would say."
Well, we can't wait to see what's to come!
Read more from Griffith here, and pick up the latest issue of InStyle on newsstands now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?