EXCLUSIVE!

Noah Cyrus Says Lil Xan Slid Into Her DMs Before They Started Dating

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A wise dater once said it always goes down in the DMs!

It's no secret that Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are spending lots of time together as they continue their summer romance. In fact, these two aren't shy about documenting their chemistry on social media.

But how did these two end up dating? Perhaps we have social media to thank.

"Xan slid into the DMs. It works people," Noah shared with E! News' Tamara Dhia exclusively at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. "Actually, it didn't work. He DMed me like in February and I didn't see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, 'Lil Xan, cool, he's following me. I'll follow him back.' And then I saw his DM and we're just hanging out making music."

In fact, the two artists may have a surprise up their sleeves in the coming months. When asked if a collaboration is coming, Noah certainly didn't rule it out.

Photos

Teen Choice Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Lil Xan, Noah Cyrus

Instagram

"Maybe. Maybe really soon," the singer teased to us. "You're reading my mind."

Speaking of collaborations, some fans are hoping that Miley Cyrus may be working with Noah on her upcoming album. As of now, however, the woman behind "Make Me (Cry)" has another vision in mind.

"I'm just focusing on my music and working with really cool artists that I didn't grow up in a house with," she explained. "My EP is coming out really soon. I'm so excited. And I'm going on tour in September. I can't wait."

As for the Cyrus family's thoughts on Noah's new man, it sounds like everyone adores him.

"My family wants whatever makes me happy and I'm so happy," she shared while smiling from ear to ear. "This is my face at all times."

During Sunday's award show at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Noah presented Anna Kendrick with the Choice Comedy Actress award. As for Xan, he was at home resting after traveling from Montreal.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Noah Cyrus , Music , Couples , 2018 Teen Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Lauren Jauregui Likes Performing Solo After Fifth Harmony

Zac Efron, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Taylor Swift, Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Had the Best Time at a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Concert

Paris Jackson, Katherine Jackson, Soundflowers, Band

Paris Jackson Gets Support From Grandma Katherine at Her New Band's Concert

Kanye West Would "Smash" All of Kim Kardashian's Sisters

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

Britney Spears Reflects on "...Baby One More Time" 20 Years Later

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.