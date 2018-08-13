Danielle Staub Files Restraining Order Against Marty Caffrey 3 Months After Wedding

The honeymoon phase appears to be over for this couple.

Danielle Staub has filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband Marty Caffrey more than three months after their wedding.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star "believes that [her husband] is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media."

Danielle also alleges that there has been prior history of "non-reported verbal abuse." Court papers also claim officers responded to their home over the weekend after Danielle suspected Marty took several "sentimental framed photographs." Docs state the portraits were later located in Marty's vehicle.

Englewood Police does not share any information on any domestic case. E! News has reached out to Marty and Danielle's team for comment.

"On Sunday, I had to call the police because of an outburst and threats she made after she came home from dinner looking disheveled, drunk or high," Marty alleged to Us Weekly. "She reached for an iron and a stapler as if to throw them at me. It turns out that after I went to sleep in another room, she went to the police department in Englewood, New Jersey and got a restraining order because I removed some pictures of her children from a location where all of my children pictures were removed earlier in the evening."