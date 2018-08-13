Farrah Abraham Rejects Plea Deal After Alleged Fight at Beverly Hills Hotel

Farrah Abraham is ready to have her day in court.

Less than a month after allegedly getting into a fight at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the former Teen Mom OG star appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom this morning for her arraignment based on battery charges.

Farrah entered a not guilty plea and rejected a plea deal from the district attorney's office.

"I'm not guilty. I'm not accepting the offer because I'm not guilty. I've gone to a lot of counseling and therapy through the years, I'm very stable," Farrah explained to E! News after court. "I'm not accepting the DA's offer since I'm not guilty."

She continued, "This is just another form to me of, again, no celeb face and there would be no case. I'm not guilty. l don't need any criminal records. I'm not like the other Teen Moms... I don't think it's funny when people are harassed. I'm not a victim, I'm a victor."